'Absolutely not' - Dead man's girlfriend tells Newport murder trial she was not pregnant

The details emerged as Stafford Crown Court heard the latest evidence in the trial of Amy Pugh, who is accused of murdering her husband, Kyle Pugh, from whom she was separated, at her home in Newport on March 22, 2022.

Pugh, 34, from Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, denies the charge and says Mr Pugh hanged himself after leaving the house following a row about whether his new girlfriend, Charlotte Beacom, was pregnant.

The prosecution alleges Pugh caused compression injuries to her husband's neck - injuries from which he died the following day at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The court has heard evidence from Ms Beacom, who was asked if she and Kyle had ever discussed her being pregnant.