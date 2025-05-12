Plans for new 160,000-bird chicken farm to be considered by Shropshire Council
Plans for a new 160,000-bird chicken farm are being considered by Shropshire Council.
The application is for land to the south west of Meadow Farm, Sheriffhales, and requests permission for four new poultry houses, along with infrastructure to support the development.
A planning statement explains the ambitions for the scheme, saying: "The poultry buildings are to be used for the rearing of broilers from day old chicks through to finished table weight, with the additional infrastructure required, to facilitate the proposed use.
"Each additional building will accommodate 40,000 birds with 160,000 bird places proposed in total."