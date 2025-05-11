Overnight A5 closures planned for maintenance works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The A5 between the Preston Island at Shrewsbury and the M54 Junction 7 near Wellington is soon set to close for several nights.

The road closure order is in place from Monday (May 12) to Friday (May 16) with closures planned between 9pm and 5.30am.

Preston Island, Shrewsbury

A spokesperson for National Highways said the closure is for maintenance that includes 'horticulture works' involving cutting and planting.

While the road is closed, a five-mile diversion will be in place, pointing drivers along the B4380 via Atcham.

More details about roadworks and traffic information can be found on the Traffic England website or on one.network.