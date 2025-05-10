Historic Whitchurch church with planning permission for apartments set for auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former United Reformed church in Whitchurch has been put up for sale by auction with a guide price of £250,000.

Dating back to 1815, the 5,000 sq ft property will be auctioned with planning consent to convert the church and its adjoining hall into eight apartments.

The former house of worship will feature in the next online auction held by Pugh, part of Eddisons, on May 28.

The building, which has been vacant for many years, features a striking stone façade with four columns and is famous for its links with the late 19th century comic opera composer Edward German, whose father was the church’s organist and choirmaster for over 30 years.

Development plans for the former church, approved by Shropshire Council, detail four two-bedroom apartments and four one-bedroom apartments.

Ed Feather, director and auctioneer at Pugh, said: “This is quite a rare opportunity to buy an incredibly characterful property with historical significance that already has planning consent in place for conversion to residential accommodation.

“The former church’s location, set in rolling Shropshire countryside, close to Whitchurch’s local amenities and within easy commuting distance to Shrewsbury, Chester and Wrexham, also make the property ideal for residential redevelopment.”

Bidding in the online sale opens on May 27 and closes the following day.

For more details, viewing and bidding information, visit www.pugh-auctions.com.