North Shropshire MP grills UK Government over safe maternity staffing after £1.15b spent in failings last year

The Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Health and Social Care highlighted that 65 per cent of hospital trusts were rated as ‘inadequate’ or ‘requires improvement’ for safety when inspected by the CQC ahead of its national review of maternity services.

Meanwhile £1.15 billion was spent in compensation for maternity failings last year.

Helen challenged Health Minister Karin Smyth to commit to safe staffing in the House of Commons Chamber on Tuesday (May 6), voicing her concern that £100 million which had previously been put aside to deal with unsafe staffing is no longer being ringfenced.

It comes as the Government ruled out specific numerical targets for improving maternity outcomes in response to questioning by Helen in Parliament.

Helen Morgan presses government over safe maternity staffing. Photo: House of Commons

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “Safe maternity staffing is crucial for ensuring mothers and babies get the care that they need.

“I’m concerned that we are three years on from the Ockenden Review – yet many hospitals are still not up to standard. Meanwhile, families who have gone through awful trauma do not feel they are being listened to.

“I’m therefore disappointed that the Minister resorted to political point scoring instead of outlining what her government is doing to keep mothers and babies safe.

“The Government must act to ensure maternity wards are safely staffed – not just in Shropshire but across the country.”

Helen has worked closely with families affected by the maternity scandal in Shropshire, including constituents Kayleigh and Colin Griffiths who have led calls for a national maternity inquiry along with Rhiannon Davies and Richard Stanton.

It has been three years since the publication of the final Ockenden report which found that catastrophic failures at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust may have led to the death of more than 200 babies.

A Three-Year Delivery Plan for Maternity and Neonatal Services was launched by NHS England in 2023, however, the Government has suggested to Helen Morgan that it is not tracking which hospital trusts and care boards have implemented the findings of the Ockenden Review.