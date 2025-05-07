Work to start on new wards at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital - with planned opening date revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said it has appointed a new contractor, ModuleCo, to progress the scheme.

Survey and enabling works are expected to continue during spring with Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) construction partner Integrated Health Projects (IHP), in preparation for the new wards to open this winter (2025/26).

The two modern, purpose-built wards will be located at the back of the RSH site, near the current surgical ward.

The trust said the new location will provide improved joint-working and access between its surgical and rehabilitation teams, and a better experience for patients.

It added that it will provide additional space in the centre of the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) site for urgent medical care, closer to the Emergency Department.

A statement from the trust said: "Plans submitted to Shropshire Council as part of the planning permission process also recognise the increased volume of construction taking place at the front of the site, as part of HTP.

"This aims to improve the experience for patients and staff on site as construction progresses.

"The trust is committed to providing a long-term solution to maximise the existing estate at both hospitals. This includes exploring opportunities for sustainable travel and ensuring the right size parking capacity is available to make travel and access to both hospitals a more positive experience for everyone."

A spokesperson for the trust, said: “These two modern, purpose-built wards will make a really positive difference for our patients and a better working environment for staff. We are committed to working at pace with our new contractor and partners to have the wards operational this winter.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience, during the building works, as we work to improve care for everyone.”