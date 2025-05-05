Former Conservative council leader reacts to Shropshire party's crushing election defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Friday saw 16 years of Conservative control of Shropshire Council brought to a sudden shuddering halt.

The party, which went into the election with 37 out of 74 councillors, finished Friday with just seven elected members.

The collapse, driven by a rampant Lib Dem surge and bolstered by the stunning impact of reform, leaves huge questions for the future direction of local Conservatives.

The council's Tory leader for the past four years, Lezley Picton, did not stand for re-election, announcing in the run-up to the vote that she would be standing down.

A number of other senior Tories also chose not to defend their seats.

Councillor Picton said she was sorry to see committed councillors losing their seats.

Speaking following a miserable result for the party Ms Picton said she wished the new Liberal Democrat administration good luck, but warned that the local government financial strait jacket would leave them with few options.

She said: "The people of Shropshire wanted change and they got that, but you need money to change, and there is no money."

She added: "With change comes uncertainty. I wish the Lib Dems all the success in their endeavours to fulfil their election pledges but I am not sure that will be as simple as they think."

Friday's results saw a host of long-standing councillors losing their seats - including every Tory cabinet member who stood in the election.

Councillor Picton said she was sorry to see those who had worked hard to represent their communities not returning to the council chamber.

She said: "There are so many good local community activists who lost their seats on Friday, but the electorate wanted to give us a bloody nose and they did."