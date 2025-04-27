'The Church on the Hill’ reopens after refurb with new displays showcasing south Shropshire heritage

St John's Doddington - or as it is locally known, ‘The Church on the Hill’, is welcoming visitors following an extensive restoration project that has transformed it into a heritage gateway to the Clee hills in south Shropshire.

The launch marks the culmination of a community-led arts and heritage initiative, supported by National Lottery Heritage Fund (NHLF) and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The restoration project has created new displays and facilities that showcase the unique character of Titterstone Clee Hill and its surrounding landscape.

Visitors can explore exhibits highlighting the area's distinctive geology, diverse natural environment, and fascinating social history.

The church has reopened following the project. Picture: Google

They include displays created by the local primary school, Clee Hill Community Academy, which showcase family histories from the early quarry and mine workers to those who staffed the local radar station during the Second World War.

"This project has opened an exciting new chapter for St John's Church," said churchwarden Celia Gibb, who managed the restoration efforts. "What makes this special is how local people have come together to capture and celebrate our shared heritage.

"We’re delighted with the refurbishment of this beautiful old church, but most excited to see how we can attract new visitors, inviting them to stop off during their journey into the Shropshire Hills."

The renovated church now features improved community facilities, including a toilet, a quality coffee machine, and snacks, making it an ideal venue for local gatherings, educational activities, and cultural events.

The space has already attracted artists and creative communities in the nearby villages and surrounding areas.

The new facilities are designed to serve as both a visitor attraction and a valuable resource for residents.

Volunteers with interests in nature and local history have helped record and share heritage information, while artists have assisted, creating new works and even songs that reflect the area's character.

Celia added: "Whether you're interested in creating, learning new skills, or helping shape this new resource, St John's welcomes your contribution."

The church is open to visitors every day from 9am until 5pm.

It retains its role as the parish church, holding regular services, with special events and activities planned throughout the coming year.

For more information about visiting or volunteering visit https://www.stjohnsdoddington.org/.