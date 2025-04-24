Midlands Air Ambulance Charity to host open day at Cosford airbase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Midlands Air Ambulance's Cosford airbase and charity HQ near Shifnal will be open for a behind-the-scenes look at its operations on Sunday, May 18.

Every year, the charity hosts open days at its three airbases across its six-county operating patch. The series of family-friendly events gives members of the public an exclusive insight into the charity’s lifesaving work and the chance to look around its state-of-the-art helicopters and critical care cars.

Visitors to the open days also have the opportunity to meet the critical care clinicians that provide hospital-level treatment to some of the region’s most seriously ill and injured patients.

The Cosford airbase is set to host the first of this year’s free-to-attend open days on May 18, between 10am and 4pm.

There will be entertainment for all the family, the chance to see how aircrew respond to real-life incidents including the charity’s interactive demonstration helicopter pod for children to explore, and a host of fun attractions.

A variety of food and artisan stalls from local vendors will also be available. There is no need to pre-book and parking is free.

Karen Baker, head of clinical operations for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “Our open days help raise awareness of the rapid response and lifesaving care our crew provide to local people every day.

"This open day at our Cosford airbase is a fantastic opportunity for people to see first-hand the work we do and to support our daily lifesaving missions."

The charity will be holding another open day at its Tatenhill airbase in Staffordshire on Sunday, June 22 between 10am and 4pm.