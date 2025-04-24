Kington Post Office has been highly commended in the Countryside Alliance Awards

It was in the village shop/post office category for the Midlands and was up against four other competitors.

They included Barrowden Village Shop in Rutland, Hopes of Longdown in Herefordshire, Sulgrave Village Shop in Oxfordshire and Vine and Co in Shropshire.

The category was won by Vine and Co in neighbouring Shropshire, with Kington Post Office in runner up position.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, often known as the "Rural Oscars," celebrate rural businesses, communities, and individuals who make significant contributions to the countryside and are prestigious to win.

Run across the whole of the United Kingdom, they recognise and reward rural businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in their contributions to the community in five categories.

The Awards help promote rural businesses, giving them a platform to reach a wider audience and highlight the importance of community spirit and the vital roles these businesses play in maintaining the fabric of rural life.

Kington Postmaster Tim Allen said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Kington Post Office has been named Highly Commended in the Countryside Alliance Awards.

“To have progressed beyond the finalist stage and be chosen as runner-up among so many brilliant Post Offices across the Midlands is an incredible honour.

“This recognition is thanks to the hard work and cheerful disposition of our fantastic staff—and of course, our wonderful customers who come to see us week after week and keep us going.

“We’re so proud to serve the town, rural villages, farms and businesses around Kington in both Herefordshire and Powys, and this award really is a celebration of the whole community. “

Sarah Lee, Director of Policy and Campaigns to Countryside Alliance said; “This is recognition of all the hard work you have put in and how well thought of you are by your customers. I would also like to say thank you for being supportive of the Awards and taking the time to get involved. The Awards have once again generated a real “feel good” factor amongst all nominees.

We received over 40,000 nominations this year, and your commendation is a testament to your importance within your community. We offer our congratulations and hope you will go one better in the 2025 Awards, which opens to nominations in the autumn.”

To see all the winners and highly commended businesses visit https://www.countryside-alliance.org/campaigns/countryside-alliance-awards/english-winners