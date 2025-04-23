Firefighters called to Shrewsbury property after bonfire spreads to fencing and tree
Firefighters rushed to a home in Shrewsbury after a bonfire spread to fencing and a tree.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.44pm on Tuesday (April 22) reporting the incident on Woodfield Avenue.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said a bonfire in the back garden of the property had spread to fence panels and a tree.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
The fire was under control by 8.57pm.