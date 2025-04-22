A Presteigne car wash was a huge success resulting in the fire service washing 120 cars in five hours, and raising £3,000

Presteigne Fire and Rescue Service held its annual car wash recently 10am until 3pm at John Beddoes School.

It was supposed to run from 10am until 3pm but it was so busy the firefighters started early and finished late.

They were delighted with the generosity of motorists who gave them £3,000 during the day.

The money is being split between The Firefighters charity and Papyrus UK in memory of Tom Hooper and Elsa Layton-Jones.

As well as the car wash they had some vouchers for cars 14 and 1, a raffle, Sparks Disco provided some tunes and volunteers provided tea, coffee and cake so people could have a’brew with the crew’.

A few days later the crew held a fire cadets open evening.

The evening consisted of a welcome, and information introduction presentation, a tour of the station, a display of the cadet uniform and cadet personal protective equipment and a question and answer session.

Firefighter Rob Williams said: “We have another car wash in New Radnor on May 17.

“The cadet open evening was quiet but we had some interest.

“Another one will be held shortly, on a date to be confirmed.

Those interested should keep an eye on the station Facebook page for further information.”