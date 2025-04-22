Church school given permission for work at former golf club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has approved the application for the former Henlle Park Golf Club, at Henlle, Gobowen.

The plans are part of ambitions for the site to host a school run by the OneSchool Network - set up by the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.

Permission was granted last summer to allow the change of use from a golf club to a school.

The site has been chosen as suitable to relocate the organisation's Newtown School, which is based in the former Sarn Primary School, in the village of Sarn, near Newtown.

Documents submitted with the proposal explained plans for surfaced sports pitches, a playing field, a single storey extension to the main school building, recladding of the sports building, an extended junior play area, as well as fencing for the site.

The Plymouth Brethren set up a school network – OneSchool Global in 1994.

Currently, OneSchool Global educates more than 9,000 students, in over 125 campuses, across 20 countries. In the UK is has 23 School sites across the country.

A document submitted with the application said: "The original buildings are poorly insulated and difficult to maintain. Capacity has been increased over the years with the addition of modular buildings which cannot be modified internally to suit the OneSchool Global pedagogy.

"Circulation and access between buildings is poor, the site has very limited parking and is not on any public transport routes. The site is now at absolute capacity. Any field based recreational activity takes place on the publicly owned village playing field or tennis courts. These facilities are public and therefore create a safeguarding issue (students have to share the field with anyone else who choses to use it that day)."

In a report recommending the plans are approved, Shropshire Council planning officer Mark Perry said: "It is considered the proposed additions and alterations are appropriate and are application is recommended for approval."

The report also outlines how the application does not mean the loss of sports facilities - because the golf club had already been closed.

It said: "In this case the golf has been closed for some time. Then after planning applications were submitted and refused to site caravans on half of the course the applicant sold some of the course to the current applicant who received planning permission to turn it into a school.

"No part of the former golf course is now maintained and the land has been left to return to its natural state.

"After the golf club closed there was little prospect of it reopening because of the decline in membership and the availability of other courses nearby.

"As such the proposal will not result in the loss of an available sports facility and in in any case the proposal will result in the provision of alternative sports facilities."