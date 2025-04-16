Firefighters called to business park in Shrewsbury after fire involving tree stump

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.25pm reporting the fire on Knights Way at the Battlefield Enterprise Park.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said crews discovered a fire involving a "hollow" tree stump.

Firefighters extinguished the fire with buckets of water and small gear.

The fire was under control by 4.04pm.