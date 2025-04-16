Firefighters called to business park in Shrewsbury after fire involving tree stump
Firefighters have been called to a business park in Shrewsbury after a fire involving a tree stump.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.25pm reporting the fire on Knights Way at the Battlefield Enterprise Park.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said crews discovered a fire involving a "hollow" tree stump.
Firefighters extinguished the fire with buckets of water and small gear.
The fire was under control by 4.04pm.