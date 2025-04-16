A potted history of the Shrewsbury Flower Show as showpiece event is cancelled in 150th anniversary year

Organisers say rising costs are behind the decision to pull the plug on this year's show, which would have been held in the Quarry on August 8 and 9 - 150 years after the show was first held in its current form.

The news will come as a big surprise to many Salopians and regular visitors, given the flower show's rich and incredibly long history.

Kenny Ball and his Jazz Men at Shrewsbury Flower Show in August 1971

According to historians, shows and pageants were first introduced in Shrewsbury in the early 1800s to bring country folk to the town and try to increase trade and income for its businesses.

Annual fairs were organised, such as the gooseberry and carnation fairs, but it is said these fairs often degenerated into excess drinking and debauchery.

The burgesses, craft guilds and freemen of the town quickly began to organise the events and the Shropshire Horticultural Society held its first show in 1857, just outside the town near the West Mid Showground at Coton Hill.