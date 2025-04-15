Man caught with county lines drug dealer phone, cash and suspected drugs wraps in Telford avoids jail
A man who was caught with suspected drugs, cash and a county lines drug dealer phone in Telford has avoided prison.
Cameron Spence, aged 35, was caught in Telford on September 13 last year, where he threw a pouch into a garden.
Police officers searched the pouch and found it contained wraps of what were believed to be fentanyl, £600 in cash and a mobile phone. The prosecution did not have confirmation of what the substance was contained in the wraps.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the phone was forensically examined and found to contain messages relating to drug dealing, including requests for a driver.