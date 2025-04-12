County council extends contract of company responsible for highway maintenance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The authority has appointed Kier to deliver services through to April next year, extending the contractor's existing seven-year contract that began in 2017.

Kier is responsible for planned and responsive highway works and major projects across the county.

The contractor provides streetlight, flooding and drainage works, and is also responsible for the maintenance of bridges, structures and other winter maintenance works.

As part of the contract with Shropshire Council, there is an opportunity for Kier to be awarded two further 12-month extensions to take highways maintenance provision through to March 2028.

The county council revealed that latest figures have shown a 66 per cent drop in the cost to repair a pothole in the region, in the past four years.

Andy Wilde, assistant director for infrastructure with Shropshire Council, said: "The one-year extension with Kier provides service stability and continuity, whilst we reflect on Shropshire’s 'mixed economy future' and financial challenges. Shropshire Council now has far greater control and influence over services, with Kier focused on areas of strength and value for money which we welcome."

Ian Mclellan, general manager at Kier Transportation, added: "It’s great to see our performance recognised by receiving this contract award and we look forward to continuing to build on the strong partnership we have with Shropshire Council. We are aligned in our values and committed to delivering on behalf of the community and leaving a positive impact - prioritising safety and sustainability while delivering a high-quality service that people can rely on."