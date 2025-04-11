Shropshire Star
Close

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey canoes along the River Severn in Shrewsbury as part of local election campaign

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visited Shrewsbury today (April 11), canoeing along the River Severn and calling for action to clean up the region's waterways.

Plus
By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Mr Davey was joined by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan and local Liberal Democrat candidates in a bid to drum up support ahead of the local council elections. 

The party's leader enjoyed a paddle up and down the River Severn by the Port Hill Suspension Bridge. 

SHREW COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 11/04/25Pic in Shrewsbury at the river in Quarry Park where Lib Dem leader Ed Davey was having a paddle with MP Helen Morgan.
Similar stories
Most popular