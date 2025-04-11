Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey canoes along the River Severn in Shrewsbury as part of local election campaign
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visited Shrewsbury today (April 11), canoeing along the River Severn and calling for action to clean up the region's waterways.
By Luke Powell
Mr Davey was joined by North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan and local Liberal Democrat candidates in a bid to drum up support ahead of the local council elections.
The party's leader enjoyed a paddle up and down the River Severn by the Port Hill Suspension Bridge.