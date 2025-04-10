Two West Mercia Police officers leave the force and join Barred List for speeding offence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A West Mericia Police hearing today (Thursday) found Sergeant Harjit Singh, aged 48, and former PC Samuel Mitchell, aged 28, seriously breached the honesty and integrity standards set out in the Police (Conduct) regulations 2020,

The officers were based in a response team at Kidderminster Police Station when on July 4 2022 former PC Mitchell was driving a marked police vehicle, above the speed limit.

He activated a speed camera and was issued with a speeding ticket.

The Road Traffic Act exempts emergency vehicles from observing speed limits to lawfully undertake their duties. PC Mitchell submitted and signed an exemption request on the basis that he has been trying to stop a vehicle which had been involved in an incident.

This was not the case and he had no lawful exemption from speeding. Sergeant Singh signed to support the exemption form, knowing it contained false information. A third officer was today found to have no case to answer.

Added to the Coillege of Policing Barred List

Sergeant Singh has been dismissed with immediate effect and will be added to the College of Policing Barred List. The list prevents those added to it from ever working for a UK police service.

Former PC Mitchell resigned from his role in January 2024 and will also be added to the College of Policing Barred List.

The hearing heard he would have been sacked had he not already resigned.

The Barred List prevents those added to it from ever working for a UK police service.

West Mercia Police's Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Jones said after the hearing “We expect our police officers to act honestly and with integrity.

"These officers, collectively, behaved in a way that was dishonest and abused their position.

“PC Mitchell, supported by his sergeant, knowingly submitted false information, in order to cover up a speeding fine.

“Behaviour like this undermines public confidence in policing and we make no apology for rooting out individuals who did meet the standards the public rightly expect.”