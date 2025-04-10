Shropshire Star
See the progress on multi-million Royal Shrewsbury Hospital development

Work is well underway on the multi-million pound redevelopment of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Progress is well in hand on construction work at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: Jamie Ricketts

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is busy working on its £312m 'Future Fit' 'Hospitals Transformation Programme'.

The plans include major changes to both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH) - both managed by SaTH.

The progress on the scheme can be seen from Mytton Oak Road.
For anyone who has been to RSH in recent weeks the progress on the project is clear.

