See the progress on multi-million Royal Shrewsbury Hospital development
Work is well underway on the multi-million pound redevelopment of Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
Plus
Published
Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is busy working on its £312m 'Future Fit' 'Hospitals Transformation Programme'.
The plans include major changes to both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford (PRH) - both managed by SaTH.
For anyone who has been to RSH in recent weeks the progress on the project is clear.