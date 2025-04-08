'Government must use specialist hospitals like RJAH to improve NHS' - says county MP

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said the Government should "recognise the benefits" of specialist hospitals and use them to help reduce long waiting lists.

Last week, Mrs Morgan hosted the launch of the Federation of Specialist Hospitals new report on the 'power of specialism in the future NHS'. This calls for the Government to work with the federation to outline the role that specialist hospitals could play in the 10-year health plan.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen was mentioned in the report for agreeing to be a "lead provider" for all rheumatology activity across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin.