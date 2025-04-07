Shropshire Star
Close

Watch: Pupils and staff at Hadnall CofE Primary School celebrate their glowing Ofsted report with an ice cream

What better way to celebrate a glowing Ofsted report than with an ice cream on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Plus
By Luke Powell
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Pupils and staff at Hadnall CofE Primary School in Shrewsbury enjoyed an afternoon away from their desks on Friday.

The school arranged for an ice cream van to visit and provide a delicious treat for pupils and staff after Ofsted published its findings on March 25. 

With the sun shining, spring flowers blossoming and lack of rain, it made for a perfect afternoon of celebrations. 

The village primary school was commended by inspectors for having "kindness at its heart".

Hadnall C of E Primary School in Shrewsbury celebrate a good Ofsted report with ice cream for all of the children
Hadnall C of E Primary School in Shrewsbury celebrate a good Ofsted report with ice cream for all of the children

The education watchdog visited the school on March 4 and found that it has maintained its standards since a previous inspection in 2019 where it was graded as 'Good'.

Similar stories
Most popular