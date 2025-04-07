Watch: Pupils and staff at Hadnall CofE Primary School celebrate their glowing Ofsted report with an ice cream

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils and staff at Hadnall CofE Primary School in Shrewsbury enjoyed an afternoon away from their desks on Friday.

The school arranged for an ice cream van to visit and provide a delicious treat for pupils and staff after Ofsted published its findings on March 25.

With the sun shining, spring flowers blossoming and lack of rain, it made for a perfect afternoon of celebrations.

The village primary school was commended by inspectors for having "kindness at its heart".

Hadnall C of E Primary School in Shrewsbury celebrate a good Ofsted report with ice cream for all of the children

The education watchdog visited the school on March 4 and found that it has maintained its standards since a previous inspection in 2019 where it was graded as 'Good'.