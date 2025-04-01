Teen motorist accused of killing his girlfriend, 17, was 'going like f***' before crashing into electricity pole in Shawbury, court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Logan Addison, aged 19, is on trial for causing the death of 17-year-old Lily-May Vaughan by dangerous driving. He has pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, but denies the more serious charge.

The crash happened at around midday on February 4, 2023 off the A53 near Shawbury Industrial Estate.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how witnesses described Addison’s vehicle as “a grey blur” before the car snapped the pole in two and ended up on its roof.

Gwendolene Evans, who was in a nearby bungalow, and Harrison Cowley, another motorist who saw Addison’s car flash past, were the first on the scene.

They found Miss Vaughan in the front passenger seat with her seatbelt fixed and Addison on the roof.

Lily-May Vaughan died in February last year

Miss Vaughan was pulled free, but despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services she could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Addison, who was also 17 at the time, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

A collision investigator, PC Sarah Fraser-Smith, said it was “likely” that Addison, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, was going above the 60mph speed limit before it hit a hedge, fence and the pole.