Care provider for people with disabilities in Telford says it is working closely with regulator to address concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have deemed the Taylor Support Hub to 'require improvement' but praised the service for being 'caring' and 'responsive'.

In a report published on March 13, the CQC determined that the care provider "did not have effective systems and processes in place to monitor the quality of care people received", and had not "always identified areas to improve".

CQC determined that the company also needed to improve to ensure that people were "consistently supported".

But, in response to the report, the Taylor Support Hub said it has already implemented a series of measures to improve.