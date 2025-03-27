Telford's new sixth form taking shape - and now it has an official name

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The building, which will open in the heart of the town centre’s Station Quarter next year, will be known as Telford 6th.

Contractors from McPhillips have begun renovating and refurbishing the former Telford & Wrekin Council offices ready for the college to relocate its A level provision to the new facility from September next year.

The multi-million-pound Telford 6th will allow the college to significantly expand its A level offering in a self-contained sixth form setting.

Telford College staff and members of the design team, TaskSpace, on a tour of the new Telford 6th building in the town centre.

New facilities will include state-of-the-art science labs for physics, biology and chemistry, a drama studio, arts studio, a bespoke library for learners and much more.

The new centre will provide improved accessibility to A level education, especially for students from south Telford. Telford 6th will be within walking distance from both the train and bus station.

As part of the preparation, Telford College staff welcomed their newly appointed design team, TaskSpace, for an exclusive tour of the building.

It was a valuable opportunity to explore the site first-hand before major refurbishment work begins, and gave the teams chance to discuss key insights around the innovative learning spaces and modern facilities that are planned.

Lawrence Wood, principal and chief executive officer of Telford College, said: “Telford 6th will form another key part of our growing academic presence in the town centre.

“Sitting alongside the recently opened digital and maths skills hub at The Quad, this latest development strengthens the offer from Telford and Wrekin’s further education college.”

Prospective students can explore the range of more than 20 A level courses available at Telford College.

The college offers a diverse curriculum designed to equip students with the skills and knowledge they need for future success.

To learn more about courses and upcoming events, visit www.telfordcollege.ac.uk.