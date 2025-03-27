Shropshire's top accountancy firms face off in charity football match for Severn Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

WR Partners and Dyke Yaxley, both with bases in Shrewsbury, have announced the return of their annual event, which will take place on Wednesday, May 7 at Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

With a kick-off scheduled for 6pm, the football match is in support of Severn Hospice, a charity that provides specialist care and support free of charge to families across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Mid Wales who are living with an incurable illness.

This friendly yet fiercely competitive fixture was a beloved tradition before the pandemic put it on hold.

WR Partners and Dyke Yaxley have announced the return of their annual charity football match. Photo: WR Partners

Now, both firms have decided it’s time to bring the excitement back for a much-valued cause - and it reinforces both firms’ commitment to supporting the local community.

Jenny Bean, corporate fundraiser and events manager, said: “This is amazing from both companies and we would just like to say a huge thank you for supporting Severn Hospice.

“The funds raised will make a huge difference to all of our patients and their families and help us to continue to provide outstanding care.”

Spectators can expect goals, drama, and a whole lot of heart as these two teams reignite their footballing rivalry.

They can also enjoy drinks at the fully-licensed bar on site, both pre and post-match.

Tickets are priced at £5 each while children under the age of 16 have free entry. These can be bought at the gate on the day or at from WR Partners or Dyke Yaxleys’ Shrewsbury offices.