Santander closures: Powys branch one of 95 set to close as bank announces 'difficult decision'

Santander announced plans to update its branch network from June 2025 to better serve the “changing needs” of its customers.

In a statement released last week, the bank said it will therefore be shutting 95 of the bank’s existing 444 branches from this summer.

Among the planned closures is the bank’s branch in Brecon, Powys, which is due to shut on June 25.

The bank reassured that all locations affected by closures will be covered by new Santander Community Bankers providing face-to-face money management and general support for customers, visiting local communities weekly, as well as attending local Banking Hubs.

Santander is set to shut 95 of its existing branches - including one in Powys - this summer. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

The bank will also be changing the format of a number of branches to include 18 counter-free and 36 reduced hours branches, alongside its 290 full-service branches and five Work Cafés.

A spokesperson for Santander UK said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside Work Cafés, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.

“As a business, we must move with customers and balance our investment across all the places where we interact with customers, to deliver the very best for them now and in the future.

“Closing a branch is always a very difficult decision and we spend a great deal of time assessing where and when we do this and how to minimise the impact it may have on our customers.

“However, we believe that the introduction of our new Community Bankers and the exciting plans we have for our remaining network of 349 branches and Work Cafés, alongside the rapid and innovative improvements to our award-winning mobile banking app, will provide the right balance of digital banking and human interaction when required.”

Approximately 750 colleagues would be placed at risk of redundancy if the proposals proceed after consultation with the unions has been completed.

Support will be provided to those impacted colleagues, including assistance in finding redeployment roles within the bank, access to specialist outplacement support, and dedicated wellbeing support. A 24-hour Employee Assistance Helpline is also available for colleagues.

Following the changes, 93 per cent of the UK population will continue to be within 10 miles of a Santander branch.

All Santander current and business account holders can also bank using one of over 11,000 Post Office branches nationwide and 112 Banking Hubs. Closing branches are all within one mile of the nearest Post Office.

To support the changes, Santander will be proactively contacting all potentially vulnerable customers by phone and will assist those customers of closing branches to find other ways to bank that best suit their needs, including help to find alternative branches and access digital, telephone and Post Office banking services. A dedicated phone number is available to provide customers with help and information on the closures (0330 678 2469).

Which Santander banks are closing near me in the West Midlands and Wales and when?