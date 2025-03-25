The first edition of a new Builth Wells Town Council newsletter is out now

The council hopes to make the newsletter available every three months to keep local residents and visitors informed of its work.

As well as telling residents what the town council does, the newsletter will also include information on council projects, meeting summaries, other areas of interest, local initiatives and community highlights and events.

This first edition focuses on the council’s bee and butterfly garden, vacancies on the town council, sponsorship of Ysgol Calon Cymru’s rugby tour to Manchester, plans to transform the Croeso site, efforts to resurrect the Chamber of Trade and £100,000 spent on transforming shops in the town.

It also includes information on plans to refurbish Thomas Lant’s grave, and gives information about how the town council operates and its areas of work.

To help residents there is also a town council contact information section.

The newsletter was shown to councillors at the March meeting

All members commented on the hard work that had been put in be Councillor Mark Hammond on the design and content of the newsletter.

It will be distributed to local places where people who are not online would benefit such as the doctors surgery , library and Strand Hall as well as being available online.