New chief constable formally confirmed for West Mercia Police

Richard Cooper will take on the role with West Mercia Police after the region's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, commended him to the Police and Crime Panel.

Following what was described as "a competitive recruitment process", Mr Campion announced Richard Cooper as his preferred candidate.

He brings 26 years of "experience and admirable qualities" to the role.

West Mercia Police's new Chief Constable Richard Cooper, with West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion

Mr Campion said: “I am pleased that Richard has been officially confirmed in post as it marks the beginning of a renewed focus.

“Not only will Richard’s confirmation give West Mercia Police stability, but it will also allow for continuity as we look to build on the progress that has been made to date.

"We have a plan to deliver on behalf of our communities and a mission to ensure those communities are safe and feel safe. I am very much looking forward to working with Richard to deliver on this shared mission and navigate the challenges facing policing.”

Chief Constable Cooper said: "I am delighted to have been confirmed in post. I’m now looking forward to providing stability of leadership so that we can continue our current progress towards delivering a superb service when the public need us and tackling crime to keep them safe.

"There will be a number of challenges we will have to face, but that is the nature of policing. I know that the hard-working West Mercian police officers and staff members are utterly focused on doing their job brilliantly, and it's my role to help them achieve that."

Mr Cooper is the force's first permanent chief constable since 2023.

