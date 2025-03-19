All-new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre welcomes its first customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Work to demolish the previous centre and build a new state-of-the-art leisure centre in Whitchurch, started just 12 months ago.

But this morning the centre - which boasts a range of top-quality facilities including a six-lane, 25m pool; accessible changing rooms; a 41-station fitness suite and multi-function room - began welcoming customers through its doors.

Peter Gilbertson, Shropshire Council’s project manager responsible for the build said: “This really is a fantastic new centre with excellent facilities and unsurprisingly we’ve been inundated with membership and children’s swimming lesson requests.”

Shropshire Council said every aspect of the centre had been "cleverly designed and carefully considered", with inside colours specifically chosen to reflect the North Shropshire countryside and to also make it easier for partially-sighted people to distinguish the different areas.

Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre

They say the changing village cubicles provide a "safer changing experience" with direct supervision from poolside, and the swimming pool has a moveable floor which allows the pool depth to be varied to accommodate different uses. A 'pool pod' for wheelchair access also features, and easy access steps ensures everyone can benefit from using the new pool.

Peter added: “Despite taking so little time for a project of this size, the build quality is exceptional, and the range of facilities on offer cater to everyone.”

The new centre has also given a much-needed boost to the area with the creation of 25 jobs and offering new opportunities for local businesses. Additionally, five local primary schools will benefit from the centre, providing essential swimming lessons and promoting physical activity among young students.

The centre is being managed by the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Serco, who operate several other leisure centres on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Rhys Collins, contract manager for Shropshire Community Leisure Trust (SCLT) said: “Working in partnership with Serco, SCLT is very proud to have been chosen by Shropshire Council to operate this impressive, new centre, which has been designed with the health and wellbeing needs of this community in mind.”

