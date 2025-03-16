Firefighters rescue trapped horse at Telford nature reserve
A trapped horse has been rescued by firefighters at a local nature reserve in Telford.
By Luke Powell
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations to Rough Park at around 7.40am.
A vet was also in attendance.
Firefighters released one horse which was trapped in fencing using lifting equipment and an animal harness.