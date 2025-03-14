Bridgnorth company plans to build indoor golf simulator and bar in former farm building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael McKie of Infinity Golf LTD has revealed plans to build a two-bay indoor golf simulator unit in a recently converted former farm building near Bridgnorth.

A planning application to Shropshire Council states there would also be a "small bar and refreshment area" in the unit - with a premises license reportedly in the works.

If approved, the new facility would be built inside former farm buildings in High Grosvenor, behind the wedding venue, High Grosvenor House.

The former farm buildings at High Grosvenor. Photo: Google

Golf simulators are a combination of hardware and software that lets players practice golf indoors - traditionally made up of an enclosure and a screen, with technology to analyse golf swings.

Information online suggests Infinity Golf Studio is aiming to open on May 1, with opening times of 10am to 10pm from Sunday to Friday, and 10am to 11pm on Saturdays.

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/00822/FUL.