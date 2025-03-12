More than 1,000 trees planted in project to deliver nature-based flood management schemes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Volunteers and contractors have worked in partnership to plant several different species of tree which have been specifically selected to thrive in different environments ranging from riverbanks, hillsides, and the edge of existing woodlands.

Planting as part of the Rea Brook demonstrator project is one of eight through the Severn Valley Water Management Scheme (SVWMS) project.

At Sreetly Field, a team of 13 volunteers planted 562 trees across 0.8 acres of land while at Walton Hall seven volunteers worked to plant 0.25 hectares with 150 trees.

Elsewhere, in Arscott a contractor planted 420 trees across a 0.5 hectare site.

The Rea Brook project is aiming to deliver a range of nature-based flood management schemes to demonstrate different measures that can both hold back water and enhance habitat and biodiversity.

The project is being delivered by Severn Rivers Trust and managed by Shropshire Council.

Volunteers from WSP UK Ltd were among those who have been planting trees in the Rea Brook catchment area as part of the SVWMS. Picture: Shropshire Council.

Cecila Young from the Severn Rivers Trust said: “We have been planting a varied range of species, each suited to the particular landscape and conditions.

"It’s particularly vital for trees to be allowed to grow alongside rivers, the backbone of the landscape to deliver multiple benefits.

"In these instances we are looking at the natural flood management benefits. Trees planted along rivers and across sloping land can absorb extra water and mitigate flooding, they can intercept heavy rainfall, reducing the speed at which surface runoff reaches the river and the underground networks created by tree roots contribute to higher infiltration rates of soils. Water that is absorbed into the soil recharges aquifers rather than running into rivers and potentially causing floods

"Felled trees and trees that fall naturally into the water course also form a vital component of 'leaky dams', and we have already created a number of these across the Rea Brook catchment as part of the SVWMS Demonstrator Programme."

The Rea Brook demonstrator project is aiming to create 150 leaky dams that will hold back water while also enhancing habitat for fish by holding gravels.

Shropshire Council’s drainage and flood risk manager, John Bellis added: "The SVWMS Demonstrator Programme is delivering initiatives that will make a real difference to water management in the Upper Severn catchment area.

"It will report its data to inform the wider SVWMS strategy which seeks to develop a holistic approach to water management in the catchment, ensuring resilience for local communities and those further downstream.

"I would like to thank all the volunteers who have given their time, whether it’s through work-based community volunteering or giving up their own free time, to help improve our environment."