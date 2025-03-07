'We are here for the long haul, it is a long-term investment' - new department store opens in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Scarborough-based and family-owned department store group W Boyes & Co Ltd has opened its first store in the county inside the former Wilkos shop on Frogmore Road.

The grand opening of the new store marked a further significant landmark for Boyes with it being their 80th store overall, and bosses have promised to stick around in the North Shropshire town for the long-run.

Outside, shoppers waited eagerly in anticipation as staff and bosses at Boyes cut the ribbon to officially mark the beginning of the company's new venture.

Family Run Retailer, Boyes opens their 80th store and first in Shropshire, in Market Drayton. In Picture: Andrew Boyes and Store Manger Ellie Carr.

Boyes, which was founded in 1881, said it has "built a reputation" for selling a wide range of goods at bargain prices.

The store offers a range of products through 'everyday essentials', fashion and footwear, household goods, craft and hobby items, electrical, DIY and leisure products and seasonal goods.

Chairman at Boyes, Andrew Boyes insisted that his company is 'here to stay' in Market Drayton and said he had several residents approach and thank him for opening the new store inside the long-redundant unit.

Inside the new Boyes store in Market Drayton.

He said: "It has come along reasonably quick and we are delighted with it. The store looks good and the reaction from customers who came through the door was really positive.

"I have had a lot of people stopping me and coming up to me to thank us for opening in Market Drayton. Obviously it was formerly a Wilkos store before that closed and it was a big loss to the town.

Inside the new Boyes store in Market Drayton.

"We have now filled it and hopefully have a range of 'everyday products' that everybody will like and find useful.

"The reaction from people to what we have done and what is there has been positive and hopefully it will serve a purpose for the town and become part of the local shopping scene.

"We are here for the long haul, it is a long-term investment as far as we are concerned.

Inside the new Boyes store in Market Drayton.

The shop unit had been empty since September 2023 when the former Wilkos store closed.

Boyes said it has recruited around 20 local residents to run the new department store.

Inside the new Boyes store in Market Drayton.

Mr Boyes is also excited that his company's latest addition has taken them to a new place in the county.

"It's quite a way from our base in Scarborough and we are spreading further out as time goes on," he added.

Family Run Retailer, Boyes has opened their 80th store and first in Shropshire, in Market Drayton. In Picture: Andrew Boyes and Store Manger Ellie Carr.

"It is out first in Shropshire and certainly Market Drayton is a very attractive small town and we are delighted to be here.

"Once the doors opened, people started coming in and there was a constant flow of people walking in since 9am.

Boyes opens their 80th Store, in Market Drayton.

"There has been that anticipation that we are coming and people have now funnelled into the entrance. It has been a very positive start."