More than 70,000 sign up to garden waste scheme in Shropshire

Last year, the authority introduced a £56-a-year subscription charge to have garden waste collected at the roadside.

Shropshire Council say that more than 70,000 households have now signed up – more than 50 per cent of eligible households.

And people who haven’t yet subscribed are being reminded to sign up by the March 31, which is the cut-off to have their garden waste collected during the spring and summer months.

Those who haven’t subscribed are also being reminded not to put garden waste in their general waste bin, as their general waste will be classed as contaminated and their bin won’t be emptied.

The collection service began in November 2024. Everyone that subscribes receives a bin sticker that shows the waste collection crews which bins to empty.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s deputy leader and Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “With the weather improving and the days getting longer many people will be heading out into their gardens to cut the grass, prune trees and bushes, do some weeding, and more. We’re therefore reminding people that if they want us to take away their garden waste in the coming weeks and months they need to subscribe to our collection service – and need to do so by the end of March.

“I’m really pleased with the number of people that have subscribed so far – and that more than half of all eligible households have now done so – and I want to thank everyone that has signed up. Each subscription is generating income which covers the cost of the service and frees up finances so that the council can continue to provide essential services for those who need them.”