Two-time major champion golfer who was born in Shrewsbury and raised in Shropshire to receive OBE today

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sandy Lyle, who was born in Shrewsbury in 1958, was awarded an OBE in the King's Birthday Honours list for his services to golf.

He will pick up his award at the Palace of Holyroodhouse alongside other sporting stars today.

The first British Masters champion and Open Championship winner was introduced to golf at an early age by his father Alex who had taken on professional and greenkeeping duties at Hawkstone Park Golf Club near Shrewsbury.

Sandy Lyle tees off at the first hole to get The Open under way

Lyle's father moved the family from Scotland to England in 1955 when he became resident professional at the golf course.

They lived just 40 yards from the pro-shop and 18th green, and Lyle began playing with miniature clubs at the age of three.

Lyle's uncle, W.B. Lyle was also a fine golfer and played in the 1950 Open Championship at Troon Golf Club in Scotland.

Sandy Lyle

Lyle represented England at schoolboy, junior and amateur levels, but after turning professional in 1977, he decided to represent Scotland.

Described as a "generational talent" by the R&A/Open Championship, Lyle was playing off a scratch handicap by the age of 15.

Just a year later, Lyle qualified for The Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in 1974.

He went on to become the youngest winner of the Brabazon Trophy, aged 17, and by 22 had won the European Tour Order of Merit in back-to-back years - in 1979 and 1980.

Sandy Lyle

Lyle won The Open Championship at Royal St George's Golf Club in 1985 becoming the first British winner since Tony Jacklin in 1969.

For many golf fans, he is best known for his fairway bunker shot and 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole at Augusta in the final round of the 1988 Masters. Lyle became the first Briton to wear the famous green jacket after 51 editions of the tournament.

Hawkstone Park Golf Club congratulated Lyle on his OBE on social media, saying: "Massive congratulations to Sandy Lyle on being awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list from us all at HPGC."