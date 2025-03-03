Honesty boxes and pay-to-use showers at Builth Wells public toilets have netted the council over £500

Members were told at a recent meeting that donations and payments for the use of the toilets and showers at the Groe had raised £564 recently.

Town clerk Louise Hammond also told members that the sale of drinks at the town council’s Christmas grotto event had also resulted in £135 being made.

Meanwhile, Ms Hammond said the disabled toilet door at the Groe warps and gets stuck and a quote to replace the door had come in for £590.40.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies said if the door is just sticking, it may be worth trying to plane it first to see if that works.

Members agreed to plane the door first and it will be re-painted.