Top level line-up for International Women's Day event at Telford College

Female officials from the Royal Navy, prison service and police will be speaking to students at the college’s Wellington campus on Friday (March 7) - the day before International Women's Day.

The half-day event has been organised to give female students from the college’s sport and public uniformed services departments the chance to hear first-hand experiences from senior leaders across a broad range of careers.

The line-up of speakers includes West Mercia Police assistant chief constable Caroline Marsh, Laura Willis from the prison service, petty officer Elizabeth Arrow-Smith from the Royal Navy, police sergeant Sian Evans and constable Emma Worrall.

“We are delighted to have been able to bring together such a fascinating and experienced group of speakers,” said the college’s public uniformed services tutor Craig Stockman.

“They will be speaking to our students about the experiences of their own careers – how their jobs have changed, and the skills required to be a successful female leader in public uniformed services.

“For our students, this is a fantastic opportunity to gain access to these people who have been involved in major incidents, to find out what it takes for them to stay at the top of their game.”

The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Accelerate Action’ for gender equality.

At the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158 - roughly five generations from now - to reach full gender parity, according to data from the World Economic Forum.

