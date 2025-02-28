West Mercia Police set to appoint first permanent chief constable since 2023

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, has announced Richard Cooper as his preferred candidate to become the next Chief Constable of West Mercia Police.

Mr Cooper has been the acting chief constable of the force since July last year.

The move, which needs to be confirmed by the Police and Crime Panel in March, will bring to an end an uncertain period regarding the force's most senior position.

Mr Campion's office said Mr Cooper "will bring 26 years of experience from a long-standing career starting with Gloucestershire Constabulary and, more recently, with West Mercia Police".

The commissioner himself said: "Following a thorough and competitive recruitment process, I am pleased to have chosen Richard to be my preferred candidate for the new Chief Constable of West Mercia Police, and I will be offering him to the Police and Crime Panel for their confirmation in March.

“Ahead of beginning this process I set out my commitment to appoint a Chief Constable who would bring stability to the force and work with me to deliver on our community’s priorities.

“I am confident that Richard will deliver on this and continue to bring his qualities of honesty, integrity and dependability with the commitment to long term leadership and the West Mercia area.”

Mr Cooper said: “Leading the officers and staff of West Mercia Police will be the greatest privilege of my career. Together we will focus on tackling crime, anti-social behaviour, and harm on the roads, and providing the communities of the three counties with the exemplary policing service they deserve.”

There has been no permanent holder of the position, which was advertised with a salary of £180k, since 2023 when Pippa Mills left to join the Met Police.

Alex Murray took on the role as temporary replacement with Kyle Gordon announced as Mr Campion's preferred candidate in December 2023.

But it was confirmed in June last year that Mr Gordon would not be taking up the position due to a "change in circumstances".

The force then saw Mr Murray announcing his departure the following month.

Since then Richard Cooper has been the acting Chief Constable of the force.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter

