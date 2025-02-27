Update issued on future of two landmark Shrewsbury town-centre buildings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council was this morning quizzed about the future of the buildings - the former House of Fraser building on High Street, and the former JW Thornton premises and the Sewing Machine Centre at 57 and 58 Wyle Cop.

The issue was raised by Carolyn Mahy, a member of the public, who said both would provide opportunities for much-needed town-centre housing.

A response from the council's portfolio holder for planning, Chris Schofield, outlined how one is already being converted to housing, while the other has 'recently' been bought by a developer.

House of Fraser used to be based on Shrewsbury High Street before it closed.

Mrs Mahy said: "As part of the Labour government’s push to build 1.5 million homes, it has been reported in the press that landowners will be compelled to sell derelict sites, such as shops, car parks and office blocks to local authorities at a “fair price”, excluding the so called “hope value” The House of Fraser building is in my view a prime example of a property calling out to be converted into apartments for rental or social housing, right in the town centre, potentially with small retail shops on the ground floor and the housing above.

"The increased footfall from such a project would be of great benefit to the town centre.

"Further examples ripe for compulsory purchase and conversion to housing are the former J W Thornton premises and the Sewing Machine Centre at 57 and 58 Wyle Cop, which is one of the main entrances into the town.

"Their derelict appearance certainly does not give a good first impression to shoppers and visitors.

"To the best of my knowledge all these buildings have been empty since at least 2019.

"At the same time the number of homeless people requiring accommodation is growing.

"I therefore wish to ask whether the council has any plans for using its extended powers to acquire these properties and put them to good use in the town centre, preferably for conversion to much needed homes? Would government funding be available for such a scheme?"

In response Councillor Schofield said there was no plan for the council to intervene - with one set to be converted, and the other in hands of a developer.

He said: "Shropshire Council is actively monitoring the government's planning reforms however it is anticipated that many of the powers referred to in the press would require primary legislation via the planning and infrastructure bill expected to be introduced to parliament next month.

"With regards to the two empty properties referred to in the question the council understand the former Rackhams store in Shrewsbury has recently been acquired by a property developer.

"In terms of the JW Thornton premises at 57 and 58 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, a developer is currently in the process of implementing their planning permission and listed building consent to convert the building to provide eight new residential units.

"The council is therefore not seeking to intervene at either of these properties at this time, and would normally only do so as a last resort."