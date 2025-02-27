Shropshire beauty spots set to screen blockbuster films outdoors as Adventure Cinema returns with biggest line-up yet
Two beauty spots in Shropshire are set to become backdrops to cinema experiences like no other.
Adventure Cinema has announced its most spectacular season to date with an incredible line-up of films at more than 60 locations nationwide.
The tour, which kicks off on Friday, May 23, will see the public sitting under the stars at National Trust sites, medieval castles or beautiful country estates, whilst watching heart-warming family favourites to sing-along classics, adventure-packed blockbusters and more.
It will make a stop at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, turning the 4,000 acres of this 18th century estate into an enthralling watching experience.
Film-lovers can also visit Ludlow Castle for their cinema fix. This medieval ruin is a treasured landmark and will form a beautiful backdrop for “an unforgettable silver screen experience”.
Whether packing a picnic to share with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of onsite food and drink options, so guests can relax and sit back with delicious snacks to enjoy during the show.
Here are a few films that will be screened at Adventure Cinema 2025:
Wicked Sing-Along
Dirty Dancing
The Lion King
Queen Spectacular
Grease Sing-Along
Moana 2
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Mamma Mia! ExtrABBAganza
The Gruffalo’s Child & Zog
The Gruffalo & Stick Man
Sing
Pretty Woman
Star Wars: A New Hope
Harry Potter
Bridget Jones’ Diary
Shrek
Notting Hill
Pride and Prejudice
The Princess Bride
The Goonies
Tickets go on sale today (Thursday, February 27) and start at £9.50. Find out more information and book tickets via the Adventure Cinema website.