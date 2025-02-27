Shropshire Star
Close

Shropshire beauty spots set to screen blockbuster films outdoors as Adventure Cinema returns with biggest line-up yet

Two beauty spots in Shropshire are set to become backdrops to cinema experiences like no other. 

By Geha Pandey
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Adventure Cinema has announced its most spectacular season to date with an incredible line-up of films at more than 60 locations nationwide. 

The tour, which kicks off on Friday, May 23, will see the public sitting under the stars at National Trust sites, medieval castles or beautiful country estates, whilst watching heart-warming family favourites to sing-along classics, adventure-packed blockbusters and more. 

It will make a stop at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, turning the 4,000 acres of this 18th century estate into an enthralling watching experience. 

Adventure Cinema is set to take over the grounds of Attingham Park and Ludlow Castle this year. Photo: Adventure Cinema
Adventure Cinema is set to take over the grounds of Attingham Park and Ludlow Castle this year. Photo: Adventure Cinema

Film-lovers can also visit Ludlow Castle for their cinema fix. This medieval ruin is a treasured landmark and will form a beautiful backdrop for “an unforgettable silver screen experience”. 

Whether packing a picnic to share with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of onsite food and drink options, so guests can relax and sit back with delicious snacks to enjoy during the show. 

Here are a few films that will be screened at Adventure Cinema 2025: 

  • Wicked Sing-Along

  • Dirty Dancing

  • The Lion King

  • Queen Spectacular

  • Grease Sing-Along

  • Moana 2

  • Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

  • The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

  • Mamma Mia! ExtrABBAganza

  • The Gruffalo’s Child & Zog

  • The Gruffalo & Stick Man

  • Sing

  • Pretty Woman

  • Star Wars: A New Hope

  • Harry Potter

  • Bridget Jones’ Diary 

  • Shrek

  • Notting Hill

  • Pride and Prejudice

  • The Princess Bride

  • The Goonies

Tickets go on sale today (Thursday, February 27) and start at £9.50. Find out more information and book tickets via the Adventure Cinema website.

Similar stories
Most popular