Shropshire beauty spots set to screen blockbuster films outdoors as Adventure Cinema returns with biggest line-up yet

Adventure Cinema has announced its most spectacular season to date with an incredible line-up of films at more than 60 locations nationwide.

The tour, which kicks off on Friday, May 23, will see the public sitting under the stars at National Trust sites, medieval castles or beautiful country estates, whilst watching heart-warming family favourites to sing-along classics, adventure-packed blockbusters and more.

It will make a stop at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, turning the 4,000 acres of this 18th century estate into an enthralling watching experience.

Adventure Cinema is set to take over the grounds of Attingham Park and Ludlow Castle this year. Photo: Adventure Cinema

Film-lovers can also visit Ludlow Castle for their cinema fix. This medieval ruin is a treasured landmark and will form a beautiful backdrop for “an unforgettable silver screen experience”.

Whether packing a picnic to share with pals or to enjoy a big family outing, Adventure Cinema’s destinations also offer a variety of onsite food and drink options, so guests can relax and sit back with delicious snacks to enjoy during the show.

Here are a few films that will be screened at Adventure Cinema 2025:

Wicked Sing-Along

Dirty Dancing

The Lion King

Queen Spectacular

Grease Sing-Along

Moana 2

Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Mamma Mia! ExtrABBAganza

The Gruffalo’s Child & Zog

The Gruffalo & Stick Man

Sing

Pretty Woman

Star Wars: A New Hope

Harry Potter

Bridget Jones’ Diary

Shrek

Notting Hill

Pride and Prejudice

The Princess Bride

The Goonies

Tickets go on sale today (Thursday, February 27) and start at £9.50. Find out more information and book tickets via the Adventure Cinema website.