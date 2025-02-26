Police launch arson investigation after pick-up truck and motorcycle set on fire in incidents thought to be related

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in Broseley and Much Wenlock, Malcolm Goddard said West Mercia Police is investigating arson/criminal damage to a pick-up truck and 'scrambler style' motorcycle.

Shortly before 10pm on Tuesday (February 25), a Nissan pick-up truck that was parked at Much Wenlock Leisure Centre was set on fire.

Crews from the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets.

Meanwhile, a motorcycle - a short distance away off Farley Road - was set alight at around the same time.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "We are investigating arson/criminal damage to a pick-up truck and a scrambler style motorcycle in Much Wenlock and are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"At just before 10pm on Tuesday, February 25, a Nissan pick-up truck was parked on the Much Wenlock Leisure Centre car park when witnesses reported that it was on fire. They called the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) who rapidly attended and extinguished the fire using two hose reel jets, the crew were wearing breathing apparatus.

"This is believed to be a deliberate ignition and SFRS requested that the police attend.

"In a probably related incident, a motorcycle was set alight a short distance away, just off the Farley Road, at about the same time.

"If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00555_I_25022025.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Get a bespoke headline round-up from Shropshire, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shropshire Star’s free emails

