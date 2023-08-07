Rules that on-call firefighters have to live near stations could be relaxed

By Keri Trigg

On-call firefighters could be allowed to live further away from their stations in a bid to get more recruits through the doors.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service currently requires firefighters to be able to get to a station within five minutes, but this could soon be upped to six or seven minutes in some areas.

Keri Trigg

By Keri Trigg

Reporter@KeriTrigg_LDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Shropshire.

