Rules that on-call firefighters have to live near stations could be relaxed

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service currently requires firefighters to be able to get to a station within five minutes, but this could soon be upped to six or seven minutes in some areas.
On-call firefighters could be allowed to live further away from their stations in a bid to get more recruits through the doors.
