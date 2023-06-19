C'est difficile! Shrewsbury's cyclist's epic French challenge in memory of mum

Premium
By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyNewsPublished: Comments

An endurance cyclist is getting in the saddle for an epic 760-mile ride in memory of his mother who suffered at the hands of a cruel disease.

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/06/2023..Pic in Shrewsbury of Cyclist: Mark Hammond, in training for a mammoth cycle event, raising money for charity, inspired by his mom: Val Hammond that has passed. Copy pic of her included..
SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 13/06/2023..Pic in Shrewsbury of Cyclist: Mark Hammond, in training for a mammoth cycle event, raising money for charity, inspired by his mom: Val Hammond that has passed. Copy pic of her included..

Mark Hammond has qualified for the gruelling Paris-Brest-Paris – believed to be the oldest cycling race in the world – on August 20, and will be riding for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News