C'est difficile! Shrewsbury's cyclist's epic French challenge in memory of mum

Mark Hammond has qualified for the gruelling Paris-Brest-Paris – believed to be the oldest cycling race in the world – on August 20, and will be riding for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
An endurance cyclist is getting in the saddle for an epic 760-mile ride in memory of his mother who suffered at the hands of a cruel disease.
