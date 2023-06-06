Two men killed in fiery plane crash at Staffordshire airfield

The crash happened at Otherton Airfield near Penkridge

The crash happened on Sunday at Otherton Airfield near Penkridge in the early afternoon and saw the plane, a light aircraft, suffer significant damage, with two men inside at the time.

Crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service, as well as Cannock and Rising Brook fire stations, were called to the scene alongside Staffordshire Police, with fire crews using hose reels and breathing apparatus to extinguish a small fire on the aircraft just after 2pm.

The two men, a 63-year-old and a 56-year-old, were pulled from the wreckage, but it became clear that nothing could be done to save them and both were confirmed dead at the scene.

A team from the Air Accidents Investigation Branch were deployed to the scene and have remained on site to date to gather evidence and information, working alongside Staffordshire Police to establish the cause of the crash.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are appealing for information after two men sadly died following a small aircraft crash in South Staffordshire.

"Just after 2pm on Sunday (4 June), we were called to Otherton in Penkridge.

"Officers went to the scene with colleagues from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service and Midlands Air Ambulance.

"Fire crews extinguished a light aircraft which was on fire at the scene.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting both of their families at this difficult time."

Detective Inspector Peter Goodwin, of CID South at Staffordshire Police, said: “We are continuing to work in parallel with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch to establish the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.”

If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help us with our inquiries, contact us by calling 101, quoting incident 372 of 4 June, or message us using Live Chat on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Ortherton Airfield in Penkridge at 1.58pm on Sunday and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire to the scene.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have extinguished a small aircraft fire where two people sadly died in South Staffordshire.

"Crews from Cannock and Rising Brook were sent to Otherton Lane in Penkridge just before 2pm on Sunday (4 June) following reports of the crash.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish a small aircraft which was found well-alight at the scene.

"The incident has been left with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and officers from Staffordshire Police to investigate.

"We left the scene shortly before 3.40pm."

A spokesman for Air Accidents Investigation Branch said: "A team was deployed on Sunday afternoon to the site of an accident involving a light aircraft in Penkridge, Staffordshire.