Remarkable career of Shirley Tart, who so loved her county

Shirley Tart, proudly showing off her MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2005, worked at the Shropshire Star for more than 60 years

Shirley, who died peacefully at home on Christmas Day, was one of those who helped set up the Shropshire Star.

She reported on the county she loved so much and took leadership roles at Hope House Hospice, Shropshire Girl Guiding and at Ironbridge Gorge Museum.

Shirley also proudly served as deputy lord lieutenant and was awarded an MBE in 2005 for services to newspapers.