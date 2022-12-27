Notification Settings

Remarkable career of Shirley Tart, who so loved her county

By Mark DrewNewsPublished:

Shirley Tart, a remarkable journalist who served Shropshire for 63 unbroken years, has died.

Shirley Tart, proudly showing off her MBE at Buckingham Palace in 2005, worked at the Shropshire Star for more than 60 years
Shirley, who died peacefully at home on Christmas Day, was one of those who helped set up the Shropshire Star.

She reported on the county she loved so much and took leadership roles at Hope House Hospice, Shropshire Girl Guiding and at Ironbridge Gorge Museum.

Shirley also proudly served as deputy lord lieutenant and was awarded an MBE in 2005 for services to newspapers.

Shropshire Star editor Martin Wright said: “Shirley was a remarkable journalist who enjoyed an extraordinary career. To have worked in the industry for more than 60 years is a huge achievement. She will be sorely missed.”

