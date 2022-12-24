Pub pulls out of hosting Boxing Day hunt after social media storm

The Boxing Day meet of the South Shropshire Hunt is an annual tradition going back many years

The Raven Inn in Welshpool had agreed to host the meet of the South Shropshire Hunt on Monday.

The pub initially announced it was hosting the event, with a spokesman saying: "We are delighted to share with you that this Boxing Day, South Shropshire Hunt will be holding their meet here at The Raven Inn. We shall be opening our doors at 10.30am. We would love it if you could join us."

But, after a backlash on social media, a further statement was released, saying: "We will not be hosting the hunt on Boxing Day. I'm sorry for the amount of anger that this has created and I'm personally sad about all the nasty comments that have been said between people on both sides of the argument."

"The most compelling argument was from an anti-hunt FB (Facebook) page who simply asked us to reconsider in kind and non-abusive language.

"We were wrong. We have reconsidered and we will learn and move on. Merry Christmas."

The Raven Inn, Welshpool

The South Shropshire Hunt said it was disappointed with the decision, which it blamed on protesters who were not local to Shropshire.

Many hunt supporters also hit out at the pub's new arrangement. One said: "So you've cancelled because of people FB trolling? There's always going to be sabs (saboteurs) out there, you just have to rise above them unfortunately. Boxing Day Hunt is a great thing for people to come and meet hounds and get up close. It's such a shame people have to try and ruin it every year, especially if they threaten business."

Since the banning of fox hunting in 2004, dogs now follow scent trails laid by the organisers of the hunt. However it is argued that trail hunting sometimes still results in foxes being injured or killed.

Last month, South Shropshire's huntmaster Daniel Cherriman was fined £607 at Telford Magistrates Court after failing to call off dogs when they disturbed a fox while on a trail hunt. The hunt took place on National Trust land in the Long Mynd area of Church Stretton on November 29 last year.

The U-turn by the pub comes days after a carol service for the South Shropshire Hunt was cancelled because of threats made to clergy at St George's Church in Clun. A service was later held in a village hall.

A spokeswoman for the South Shropshire Hunt said: "The Boxing Day meet in Welshpool has been a long standing and hugely well supported fixture for many years. It is a great shame that the large number of people that would have turned out to enjoy the spectacle and support the local pubs and businesses at the same time will be disappointed.

"Both individuals and many businesses would like to support the rural traditions, but we fully sympathise that hunt saboteurs, very few of whom are local, use social media to intimidate and threaten anyone who holds a different view to their own.