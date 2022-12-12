Three children aged 10, 11 and eight die after being pulled from frozen lake

Three boys have died in the tragedy

Witnesses reported seeing "children falling into a frozen lake" at Kingfisher Country Park in Kingshurst at around 2:40pm.

Three boys have died following the incident, police say

Four children were pulled from the water and were given immediate life support having suffered cardiac arrests.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in a critical condition at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Two other people are feared to still be missing, as specialist water rescue teams from West Midlands Fire Service continue searching the lake on Monday.

The efforts are now referred to as a recovery operation. West Midlands Police said they "can't confirm they are looking for anyone else at this stage but will continue to search."

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Sadly, the three boys could not be revived and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this deeply devastating time. We’ll have specialist officers offering them as much support as we can.

"We've been working alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services as we do all we can to support those involved.

"Searches of the lake are continuing as we seek to establish exactly what happened and if anyone else fell into the water.

"We understand how distressing this is for the families and the wider community.

"We would ask people to not speculate or share any video footage at this stage."

Members of the public and police officers initially went into the chilly waters to try to get the youngsters out, before the children were reached by specialist water rescue-trained firefighters.

Those pulled from the water were given immediate life support by ambulance and fire service personnel before being rushed to two Birmingham hospitals; Birmingham Children’s and Heartlands, where they all arrived in critical condition.