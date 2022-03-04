Notification Settings

Roberto Carlos turns out for Shrewsbury Sunday League side - WATCH

By Jonny DruryShrewsburyNewsPublished:

Most Sunday league players rarely get to meet a World Cup winner in their lifetime.

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos with Bull in the Barne.
But for players of the Shrewsbury Sunday League side Bull in the Barne - they were given the chance to line-up with as former World Cup winner Roberto Carlos rocked at Hanwood Recreation Ground courtesy of Ebay's Dream Transfer initiative.

He was greeted by supporters and players who could scarcely believe former Brazilian left back had arrived for their clash with Harlescott Rangers. Carlos made a brief appearance in the first period - before coming off the bench late on to score a penalty for his side in a 4-3 defeat.

However - the defeat for Bull in the Barne did not take the shine off the day

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

