Roberto Carlos turns out for Shrewsbury Sunday League side - WATCH

Brazil legend Roberto Carlos with Bull in the Barne.

But for players of the Shrewsbury Sunday League side Bull in the Barne - they were given the chance to line-up with as former World Cup winner Roberto Carlos rocked at Hanwood Recreation Ground courtesy of Ebay's Dream Transfer initiative.

He was greeted by supporters and players who could scarcely believe former Brazilian left back had arrived for their clash with Harlescott Rangers. Carlos made a brief appearance in the first period - before coming off the bench late on to score a penalty for his side in a 4-3 defeat.