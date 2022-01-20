Ben Fogle

At 6am on Thursday, the Wrekin Rowers were within 132 miles of completing their 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and also within £3,000 of hitting their similarly impressive £100,000 fundraising target.

Yesterday the team of Stuart Shepherd, Gary Richards, Martin Skehan and Stuart Richards received a message from one of their heroes, former Royal Navy reservist and now TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle.

Mr Fogle has rowed across the Atlantic, and the team went to see a show when he went on tour last year.

"Hi guys, Ben Fogle here," he said in a video posted to the team's Instagram and Facebook accounts. "Just sending you lots and lots of luck in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. I know what you guys are going through. But to Gary, Stuart, Stuart and Martin of the Wrekin Rowers, keep on rowing, the end is in sight."

The team responded by posting: "WOW!!!! How lucky are the Wrekin Rowers to receive a personal message from the legend himself - they’re going to be absolutely buzzing when they see this!!

"They all went to watch Ben’s tour last year and got to meet him backstage and ask him for some tips! Thank you to @bbcradioshropshire for getting this to us."

Picture: Atlantic Campaigns

As the foursome stretch their sinews and strain their backs on the final approach to Antigua, they are also closing in on their £100,000 target.

"The end really is in sight and so is their £100,000 target - please keep the donations coming!!!," the team posted.

Amy Shepherd, Stuart's daughter, who is in the Caribbean, says it will be emotional when they cross the finish line.

"It can be really overwhelming for them and obviously it can be quite a strange thing to come back to normal life, noise and people they haven't been rowing with for the entire time," she told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We're quite wary of how we will need to be with them as well."